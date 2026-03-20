Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Modi Speaks To Qatar Emir After Iranian Strikes Knock-Out LNG Supply

PM Modi reiterated India's solidarity with Qatar and expressed strong condemnation of the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Modi Speaks To Qatar Emir After Iranian Strikes Knock-Out LNG Supply
Photo Source: NDTV via agencies
  • Prime Minister Modi condemned attacks on Qatar’s energy infrastructure during a call with Emir Sheikh Tamim
  • Modi conveyed Eid greetings and thanked Qatar for support to the Indian community there
  • Both leaders agreed on ensuring safe, free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani late Thursday and expressed strong condemnation of the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure that have upended global supply. He also conveyed Eid greetings.

"The Prime Minister spoke with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and conveyed heartfelt Eid greetings to him and the people of Qatar. During the discussion, the Prime Minister reiterated India's solidarity with Qatar and expressed strong condemnation of the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Modi also expressed his gratitude for the care and support provided to the Indian community in Qatar and shared his hope for peace and stability to prevail in the region. Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in Qatar, with an estimated population of around eight lakh.

Both leaders affirmed their shared stance for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said.  

The PM also spoke to France's Emmanuel Macron, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the Gulf conflict.

ALSO READ: 'Urgent Need For De-Escalation': PM Modi Speaks To France's Emmanuel Macron On West Asia Conflict

LNG Supply Disruption

Iranian strikes on Qatar have damaged infrastructure accounting for nearly 17% of the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, in a major escalation of the Middle East conflict, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Thursday.

The unprecedented attack struck two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities, taking offline an estimated 12.8 million tonnes per year of LNG output. Repairs could take between three and five years, al-Kaabi said.

The disruption is expected to cost Qatar roughly $20 billion in lost annual revenue and has heightened concerns over global energy security, particularly for key importers across Europe and Asia.

QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on long-term LNG supply contracts for up to five years, impacting shipments to countries including Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China. Though India has not been mentioned in the statement, it is one of the large buyers of LNG from the Gulf country.

ALSO READ: Iran Attack Knocks Out 17% of Qatar LNG Capacity; Repairs May Take Up To 5 Years: QatarEnergy CEO

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

CLSA Sees Nifty Moving Towards 2025 Low Of 22,161 — Check Support Level

CLSA Sees Nifty Moving Towards 2025 Low Of 22,161 — Check Support Level

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source