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'Millions Affected, Economy Hit': Aaditya Thackeray Writes To PM Modi On Ethanol Row

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Aditya Thackeray calls for affordable fuel options and a review of the ethanol-blending policy.

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'Millions Affected, Economy Hit': Aaditya Thackeray Writes To PM Modi On Ethanol Row
File image of Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray
(Photo: X/Aaditya Thackeray)

Shiv Sena (UBT)‘s Legislature Party leader Aditya Thackeray on Thursday said he had written a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to reconsider the mandatory use of ethanol-blended fuel, saying the policy has affected millions of Indians and could have wider economic implications.

In a post on X, Thackeray said the Union government's push for ethanol-blended fuel has impacted consumers across the country and created a ripple effect on the broader economy.

"Today, I have written a letter to the Prime Minister on the issue of the forced use of ethanol blended fuel by the Union Government. This has affected millions of Indians and has ripple effect on the economy at large. "

"I hope that the ethanol issue is not made into an issue of tussle of the Union Government forcing it on Indian citizens to support a particular interest group, and a choice is made available, at affordable rates." Thackeray wrote on X.

(This is a developing story)

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