Middle East Crisis: Air India, IndiGo Reschedule 48 Flights As Dubai Airport Halts Ops

The ongoing Middle Eastern tensions have abruptly affected flight traffic across the world, as many airlines have been rescheduled or forced to operate non-scheduled flights. The Dubai air traffic was halted as the Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

In an official statement, Emirates urged passengers not go to the airport as all flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. The social media post reads: "All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised."

All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended.



Please do not go to the airport.



Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.



The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority… pic.twitter.com/m5eIloT2wk — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 16, 2026

Dubai International Airport (DXB) announced the diversion of flights from the airport to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) amid ongoing operational disruptions.

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Air India and Air India Express

Air India and Air India Express have scheduled a total of 48 flights to and from the Middle East on March 16, 2026. This operation comes amid significant regional tensions that have led to airspace restrictions and curtailment of regular schedules by various carriers.

Air India will operate one return flight service each from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Mangalore, as per the statement. Air India Express will also operate 12 scheduled flights to Muscat, including two services from Kochi and one service each from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Together, the two airlines operate a total of 10 flights between India and Jeddah. Both carriers will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat on March 16, the statement adds.

While Air India and Air India Express will continue to function with a total of 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, these remain strictly subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.

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IndiGo

In a post on social media platform X, IndiGo released the current status to passengers, noting that restrictions have been imposed on flight operations in Dubai, leading to modifications in schedules.

"Update: Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules. Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We are also sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates," the aviation company informed.

Update: Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules.



Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status at https://t.co/ll3K8Px1Ht before leaving for the… https://t.co/j3mr7nyxCv — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 14, 2026

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