Noida Airport Begins Operations: Fog-Ready Runway To 10-Minute Check-In — Key Benefits

Noida International Airport marked a major milestone on Monday as it welcomed its first aircraft, with an IndiGo plane arriving from Lucknow. IndiGo's flight 6E-2278 became the first scheduled service to arrive at the airport, touching down after departing from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Following its brief stop in Jewar, the aircraft resumed its journey to Bengaluru, where it is expected to arrive at 11:05 a.m.

The inaugural arrival ushered in a new chapter for the Noida International Airport, which has been developed to improve regional connectivity and provide a major aviation gateway for western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).

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Cost

The first phase of Noida International Airport has been developed with an investment of approximately Rs 11,200 crore. It ranks among the nation's biggest greenfield airport ventures.

The airport is equipped with a 3,900-metre runway, sophisticated landing and navigation technology, and advanced lighting infrastructure to support aircraft movements in a wide range of weather conditions.

Fog-Ready Runway

Noida International Airport has invested heavily in technology for minimising disruptions during the region's notoriously foggy winters.

The Jewar airport's runway 10/28 is equipped with dual-end Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) capability, enabling aircraft to land from either direction based on prevailing wind patterns. The technology guides pilots horizontally towards the runway centreline and vertically along a prescribed descent path.

As a result, aircraft can continue their approach using cockpit instrumentation even when visibility is severely reduced by fog, mist or haze.

In March 2026, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the airport its aerodrome licence along with certification for “all-weather operations”. The clearance reflected the installation of essential aviation systems designed to support safe aircraft movements even when visibility is affected by fog and other adverse weather conditions frequently experienced across the Delhi-NCR region.

10-Minute Check-In

The airport has unveiled plans for a faster passenger journey through the terminal. Travellers could complete check-in and baggage formalities in as little as 10 minutes, thanks to a combination of self-service kiosks, digital workflows and a terminal design intended to keep queues and bottlenecks to a minimum.

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Impact On NCR

The combination of dual-end ILS capability and precision navigation systems is expected to strengthen Jewar's credentials as a major aviation hub for Delhi-NCR. These upgrades are designed to mitigate the impact of seasonal fog, a recurring challenge for airlines, while easing capacity pressures caused by growing passenger traffic.

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