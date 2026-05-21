MHCET Law Result 2026 Date And Time: Maharashtra CET Cell Likely To Announce Results Soon; Steps To Check, Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to declare the MH CET Law 2026 results for both 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes soon on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The 5-year LLB examination was conducted on May 8, 2026, while the 3-year LLB exam was held on April 1-2, 2026, with results typically announced within 30-45 days of the examination.

MHCET Law Result Historical Trends

Based on past year trends, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell declared the MH CET Law 2025 results for the 3-year LLB programme on June 20, 2025, 49 days after the examination was conducted on May 2-3, 2025, while the 5-year LLB programme results were announced on June 4, 2025, 37 days after the examination was held on April 28, 2025.

The exam dates for the 3-year programme had undergone multiple revisions, originally scheduled for March 20-21, 2025, then rescheduled to May 3-4, 2025, before being finalised for May 2-3, 2025. The Maharashtra CET Cell announces scorecards within five to seven weeks of completing the examination.

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How to Check MH CET Law Result 2026

Candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official State CET Cell portal at CET Cell Maharashtra.

Step 2: Click on the respective course link (LLB 3-Years or LLB 5-Years) under the "CET Examination Portal (A.Y. 2026-27)" section

Step 3: Log in using your registered Email ID and Password

Step 4: View and download your scorecard for future admission rounds

If the website experiences heavy traffic, candidates can alternatively access results via portal.maharashtracet.org or DigiLocker. Results will also be notified via email and SMS to registered candidates.

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Via DigiLocker

Students can check the steps to create APAAR ID via DigiLocker below:

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Click on 'Login/ register' tab.

Enter mobile number or Aadhaar Number in field.

Enter 6 Digit Security PIN.

Next, click on Get Now to Get APAAR ID.

Click on 'Academic Bank of Credit' link.

Enter Identity Value as Roll Number.

Select the identity type and enter Admission Year.

Select the college/school from the dropdown.

APAAR ID will be successfully generated.

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MHCET Law 2026 Scoring System

The MH CET Law examination follows a merit-based ranking system where candidates are evaluated based on their score out of a total of 120 marks. Importantly, admission to law colleges is determined by whether a candidate's score meets the cut-off set by individual institutions during the Centralised Admission Process.

MHCET Law Counselling Process

Once results are declared, the Centralised Admission Process will commence, allowing qualified candidates to participate in counselling rounds for seat allocation to various law colleges across Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards ready and monitor the official website for counselling schedules and seat allotment notifications.

The scorecard will be a crucial document throughout the admission process, and candidates should download multiple copies for future reference during college verification and document submission

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