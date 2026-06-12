MEA Again Summons US Diplomat Jason Meeks To Lodge Protest Over Attacks On Commercial Vessels

India has lodged a strong protest with the United States over a series of attacks on commercial vessels operating off the coast of Oman, amid growing concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its concerns regarding the recent incidents targeting merchant ships in the strategically important maritime corridor.

According to official sources, the US diplomat was called in by the Additional Secretary (Americas) at the MEA, who raised India's objections and sought accountability over the attacks. This marks the second time the US mission in New Delhi has been summoned by the Indian government in connection with the incidents.

Earlier, on Wednesday, India summoned the US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks and lodged a "strong protest" after one more attack on a commercial vessel near the Omani coast left three Indian sailors missing, who had been now confirmed dead. The latest attack involved a commercial vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members.

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The development has heightened anxiety in New Delhi, which has been closely monitoring the safety and security of Indian nationals working aboard merchant ships in the region. In a tragic update, three Indian seafarers who were initially reported missing following one of the attacks have now been confirmed dead.

The deaths have intensified India's concerns and prompted renewed diplomatic engagement with Washington. The attacks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia and growing risks to commercial shipping routes that are vital for global trade and energy supplies.

India, one of the world's largest providers of maritime manpower, has repeatedly emphasized the need to ensure the safety of civilian vessels and crew operating in international waters.

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