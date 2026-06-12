Iran Says Major Part Of US Deal Finalised, But Flags Washington's Contradictory Positions: Report

Iran has said that the major portions of a potential agreement with the United States have been finalised, but warned that Washington's shifting positions continue to hinder progress in the negotiations, according to remarks reported by Mehr News Agency.

Speaking in an interview late Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed media speculation about an imminent agreement while indicating that substantial progress had been made on the text under discussion.

“Textually, the text has almost been finalized in its major parts. The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process,” Baghaei said, according to Mehr News Agency.

Baghaei said Iran had entered the diplomatic process with “goodwill and full responsibility,” but accused US officials of repeatedly altering their positions, introducing what he described as unrealistic demands, and carrying out military actions during the course of negotiations.

The spokesperson also alleged that both the United States and Israel had violated a ceasefire declared in April. Referring to recent incidents, he claimed American forces had targeted infrastructure in southern Iran, including two water reservoirs in the coastal city of Sirik.

“While they speak of diplomacy and negotiations, they simultaneously resort to force, illegal actions, and criminal behavior,” Baghaei said, as quoted by the Iranian news agency.

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Reiterating Tehran's stance, he said Iran would not compromise on what it considers its core national interests. He added that the country had demonstrated both diplomatically and militarily that it would not yield to external pressure.

Baghaei also addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, blaming the United States for escalating tensions in the strategically vital waterway. According to Mehr News Agency, he said Iran had acted responsibly to ensure maritime security but argued that American military actions had undermined stability in the region.

He further stated that Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces had announced the closure of the Strait following US strikes on southern Iranian facilities and attacks on commercial vessels.

Despite reports about a possible signing ceremony, Baghaei said no final decision had yet been made. He stressed that Iranian authorities would carefully review every aspect of the proposed agreement and that any final deal would be announced only after it was determined to be in the interests of the Iranian people.

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