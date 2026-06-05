Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Manipur: Three Killed After Assailants Attack Village In Kangpokpi

At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Manipur: Three Killed After Assailants Attack Village In Kangpokpi
Picture used for representational purpose only.
Photo: Unsplash

Three people, including a woman, were killed after armed assailants launched an attack at a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district early on Friday, officials said.

At least seven houses were also gutted in a fire during the attack around 4 am at Loibol Khullen village in Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of the district, they said.

The three died amid exchange of fire between rival groups for several minutes, which prompted villagers to run for shelter in nearby forest areas, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, has condemmed the attack and demanded an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

“KIM unequivocally denounces this barbaric act of violence against unarmed civilians. The deliberate killing of innocent persons, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods constitute a serious violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

TISS Student Shrutika Barnwal Among 21 Killed In Delhi Hotel Fire, Cremated In Bokaro

TISS Student Shrutika Barnwal Among 21 Killed In Delhi Hotel Fire, Cremated In Bokaro

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source