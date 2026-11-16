Mahindra's Electric Autos Are In The Running For 1-Million Euros, And Prince William Is Cheering

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has earned a place among the 2026 Earthshot Prize finalists, with Prince William praising its efforts to make electric rickshaws more affordable and promote cleaner urban transport.

Addressing the Earthshot Impact Assembly in Mumbai, the Prince of Wales highlighted the company as one of two Indian finalists, citing its electric three-wheelers as an example of practical solutions to environmental challenges.

The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William, carries a £1 million award for each of its five annual winners. It seeks to identify and support innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

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"Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, who are making electric rickshaws an affordable choice, whilst cleaning the air for people living in big cities across the country," William said while referring to the Indian finalists.

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He urged the public to back the finalists, saying economic growth and environmental protection need not be competing priorities.

"Too often emerging economies are presented with false choices — growth or environment. India tells a different story," he said, opening his address with the traditional Indian greeting, "Namaste. Good afternoon."

William said India was showing how economic growth could go hand in hand with environmental protection, citing its expanding renewable energy capacity and strong presence among Earthshot Prize winners and finalists.

He noted that India has produced more winners and finalists than any other country, reflecting its growing contribution to environmental innovation.

He cited India's progress in renewable energy, noting that the country achieved its target of sourcing 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of schedule. India's solar power capacity, he added, had expanded more than 50-fold in little over a decade.

The Prince also recalled Takachar, an Indian venture that became the Earthshot Prize's first-ever winner in the Clean Our Air category in 2021.

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The technology converts agricultural and forest waste into products such as fuel and fertiliser, reducing smoke emissions while providing farmers with an additional source of income.

The other Indian finalist, Mahila Housing Trust, helps low-income women tackle extreme heat through measures such as cool roofs and affordable insurance.

William said the finalists showcased practical solutions spanning clean transport, renewable energy, agricultural insurance and the reduction of hazardous chemicals.

He stressed that environmental progress required cooperation across countries, businesses and communities, rather than relying on individual governments or organisations. "When a solution works, others must follow," he said, explaining how technological breakthroughs could accelerate the adoption of sustainable alternatives.

Referring to the rapid expansion of solar energy worldwide, William said it had taken nearly 70 years to install the first terawatt of solar power capacity globally, while the second terawatt was added in just two years.

"One breakthrough makes the next easier until what seems impossible becomes inevitable," he said.

The Prince also used the Hindi expression 'Rang Birangi Duniya' to describe the kind of future he hoped the world would embrace — one that recognises diversity, encourages innovation and moves beyond the perceived conflict between economic prosperity and environmental protection.

"We all want clean air to breathe, the chance to build good lives, and a natural world that endures for our children and grandchildren," he said.

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