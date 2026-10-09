Maharashtra Water Crisis: 611 Tankers Deployed As Central Team Assesses Drought

An inter-ministerial central team has arrived in Maharashtra to assess the drought situation as a weak monsoon leaves wells, borewells and ponds drying up across the state. More than 600 water tankers are now supplying drinking water to villages and settlements in 10 districts, NDTV reported.

According to the state Water Supply and Sanitation Department, 611 tankers are operating in drought-affected areas. Of these, 596 are privately operated and 15 are run by the government.

The tankers are supplying water to 517 villages and 2,147 hamlets and settlements across the state.

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The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar revenue division has the highest number of water tankers in operation, with 263 deployed to meet local demand.

Ahilyanagar has 153 tankers supplying water to 150 villages and 874 settlements. Beed has 111 tankers in operation, while Solapur has 98.

Other districts receiving tanker supplies include Pune, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Jalna and Dharashiv.

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Central Inter-Ministerial Team Begins Field Survey

The central team, led by Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary and CEO of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, held a review meeting with state officials to assess the situation.

During the meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Divisional Commissioner G Srikant briefed the team on rainfall deficits, Kharif crop losses, and shortages of drinking water and fodder.

The team is conducting field visits on October 9 and 10 across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed. It will subsequently visit Washim and Yavatmal in Western Vidarbha.

After completing its four-day statewide survey, the panel will hold concluding discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Water Wastage Allegations In Mumbai Amid Crisis

In an attempt to control air pollution, the scarcity of water has also sparked concerns over Mumbai's use of water for road cleaning. The state government reportedly has spent Rs 8 crore on the drive.

The chairman of the Standing Committee, Prabhakar Shinde, wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to enquire about the cost and efficacy of road washing in mitigating air pollution.

At a time when some districts in Maharashtra are experiencing severe water shortages, the measure has garnered criticism for using more water for road washing.

Beed Administration Cracks Down On Illegal Water Extraction

Meanwhile, the Beed administration has launched a crackdown on individuals accused of stealing water from irrigation projects.

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Police have registered cases and initiated a joint operation against those allegedly drawing water using illegal motors at the Urdhva Kundalika Medium Project and the Aranwadi water storage tank.

The action comes as authorities face growing pressure to manage limited water supplies and address shortages in drought-affected areas.

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