Bhagat Tarachand, Oye Kiddan, Barista Among 21 To Lose Food Licenses In Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Crackdown

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licences of 21 food establishments across the state following inspections that flagged serious hygiene, food safety and licensing violations.

The action, announced by the FDA in a press release, was part of a statewide crackdown led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The establishments include well-known names such as Barista Coffee Company, Bhagat Tarachand and Oye Kiddan Restaurant.

In the official press statement, the FDA said five establishments in Mumbai, 15 in Pune Division and one in the Konkan Division faced licence suspension. The inspections also resulted in the seizure of suspected substandard or misbranded food products in several districts.

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In Mumbai, the FDA flagged multiple violations at Barista Coffee Company's Shivaji Park outlet. Inspectors reported rusted and unclean refrigeration equipment, uncovered food items and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. The department also said food and water testing reports, employee medical certificates and training records were unavailable.

At Sandy Da Dhaba in Madh-Marve, inspectors reported severe uncleanliness, the presence of rats and flies, and unhygienic storage of chicken. Rajidi Retail in Bhandup was cited for dirty freezers, dead flies, pest infestation and poor storage conditions.

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Food Hub in Malad was also flagged for overcrowding, poor cleanliness, expired spices and inadequate pest control. At Milkow's Dairy Products in Kandivali, the FDA said the establishment had obtained a licence under the wrong category and also found sanitation, pest-control and documentation deficiencies.

In Pune Division, Oye Kiddan Restaurant in Hinjewadi was among the establishments facing action. The FDA said large numbers of cockroaches were found in the kitchen and storage areas, while the premises were also found to be extremely unclean.

Bhagat Tarachand, operated by Chawla Enterprises in Panvel, was also named in the FDA action in the Konkan Division. The department cited severe uncleanliness in the kitchen and storage areas, along with the absence of employee medical fitness certificates, hygiene equipment and required purchase and sales records.

The Pune list also includes Chinese Story, New Rajdhani Bakery, Red Chilly Chinese, Swinsta Enterprises, Aai Mata Farsan and Wefers, Maratha Caterers, Thakkar Dining Hall, Radhakrishna Hotel and Killa Hotel, among others.

Separately, the FDA seized 8,020 litres of suspected substandard or adulterated packaged drinking water worth Rs 1.63 lakh from Shivay Beverages in Dhule.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, suspected substandard food stock worth Rs 3.03 lakh was seized across Jalna, Dharashiv, Hingoli and Nanded. In Raigad, Rs 4,140 worth of misbranded loose milk was seized from Shiv Kailas Dairy in Taloja.

The FDA said samples of seized products were taken for further legal proceedings. Consumers can report food-quality complaints through the Maharashtra FDA's toll-free number 1800222365 or its grievance portal.

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