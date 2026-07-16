'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' Film Row: Plea Filed In Supreme Court Challenging Odisha High Court's Stay

The legal battle over the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath has reached the Supreme Court, with the producers challenging the Odisha High Court's order for stopping its release.

The film was scheduled to hit theatres on July 17, but its release was put on hold after objections were raised over its portrayal of Lord Jagannath.

Why Was The Film Stayed?

The Odisha High Court on Wednesday directed Ele Animations Pvt Ltd not to release the film while hearing a PIL filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu, Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya, and Umashankar Acharya, seeking cancellation of the film's CBFC certificate and a ban on its screening, as per report by The New Indian Express.

The interim order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice M.S. Raman while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL).

While staying the release, the High Court said freedom of expression must be balanced with constitutional restrictions and should not hurt religious sentiment or disturb public peace.

What Are The Objections?

The petitioners said the controversy began after the film's teaser was released on June 6. They claimed devotees, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, and other stakeholders objected to the title and the way Lord Jagannath was portrayed.

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A special screening was later held in the presence of the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri and temple officials. Several scenes were reportedly objected to, and although the producers promised changes, the petitioners claimed the revised version still included the disputed content, according to The New Indian Express.

The PIL says the film's fictional scenes are not in line with the Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana and long-standing temple traditions.

Producers Defend The Film

Representing the producers, Senior Advocate Gautam Mukherjee argued that the film clearly states it is a fictional work through a disclaimer and is protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. He also argued that the PIL was filed at the last moment despite significant investment in the project, according to The New Indian Express.

According to IANS, senior advocate Devadatt Kamath sought an urgent hearing before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), arguing that the children's animated film has suffered losses worth crores due to the release ban. The court agreed to hear the plea on Thursday.

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