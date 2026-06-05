KCET 2026 Results To Be OUT On June 6; Check Time, Direct Link & Steps To Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the results for the UG Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Saturday, June 6. Medical Education Minister and KEA Chairman Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil will hold a press conference at 12 noon that day and announce the details of the results.

Students can view their results on the official websites, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. In addition to the results, the authority will release the merit list of the candidates.

KCET 2026 Results: Direct Link

Candidates can access their UGCET 2026 Results here -> https://keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_results/

KCET 2026: List websites to check results

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/

karresults.nic.in

KCET 2026 Result: How To Download UGCET 2026 Results

Step 1: To check the KCET results, visit the official website mentioned previously.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UGCET Results 2026' link found on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

KCET 2026: Exam Details

According to official sources, this year saw 3,30,479 candidates registered for the exam, of which approximately 3.1 to 3.2 lakh students took part. The KCET exam was conducted at 745 centres throughout the state.

The KCET examination took place from April 22 to April 24 in two shifts. The first shift ran from 10:30 am to approximately 11:50 am, and the second shift occurred between 2:30 pm and 11:50 pm. Following the examination, the provisional answer key was issued on April 27, with the objection window remaining open until April 30. The final answer key was released on May 10.

KCET 2026: What Next After Results

Once the outcomes are released, candidates who successfully cleared the examination will be able to participate in the counselling procedure. It begins with initial registration, followed by the verification of documents, enabling aspirants to select their desired institution.

After the counselling procedure concludes, a simulated allotment will occur, leading to the final allocation. Once a student obtains admission to their chosen institution, they are recommended to submit the fees to confirm their place. The entire counselling procedure will be conducted online.

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