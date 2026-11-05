Is Right to Protest More Important Than Right to Earn Livelihood, Traders Body Asks Rahul Gandhi

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the right to protest is more important than the right to trade, as it blames political rallies for disrupting business in Delhi during the festive season.

What The Letter Says

The letter points to Gandhi's Delhi rally on 1 November and Congress support for protests "over the past month". It says the trading community feels "deep anguish and resentment" over repeated disruption of commercial activity.

CAIT says it respects the right to peaceful protest, but argues that "the right to protest cannot become an unrestricted licence to disrupt commercial activity". It accuses Gandhi and other parties of having "conveniently overlooked Article 19(1)(g)", which guarantees the right to carry on trade or business.

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The letter says thousands of traders, street vendors, transporters and daily wage earners have suffered, and that customers visiting from across the country faced "enormous inconvenience".

The Five Questions

The letter asks Gandhi to answer five questions. They include whether the right to protest is "more important than the Right to Trade and Earn a Livelihood", and who will compensate traders for their losses.

It also asks how he reconciles appealing to rally participants to shop in local markets with backing demonstrations that keep customers away from them.

Another asks whether the Congress takes responsibility for the hardship caused, or whether livelihoods are "merely collateral damage in political battles".

The last asks whether he would back such disruption if his own earnings were affected.

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The 1 November Rally

Gandhi announced a "Save the Vote, Save the Country" march and mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November. It was held by the INDIA bloc against "vote chori".

Trade groups raised objections beforehand. The Chamber of Trade and Industry urged Gandhi to postpone the rally until after 10 November, warning of disruption to business worth Rs 10,000 crore.

The BJP also opposed the date, arguing that it coincides with the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

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What Next

CAIT has said it will await Gandhi's response, and has announced a nationwide "Dhikkar Diwas" after Diwali, with the date to be decided at a national meeting in New Delhi. CAIT has also written to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, seeking protest sites on the capital's outskirts.

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