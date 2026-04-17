Inspect Fruit Markets, Godowns To Curb Use Of Banned Artificial Ripening Agents: FSSAI To State Food Commissioners

Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday asked state food commissioners to intensify inspections in fruit markets and godowns to curb the use of prohibited artificial ripening agents like calcium carbide.

In a letter, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked states' food commissioners to monitor the sale of fresh fruits for the use of unauthorised or prohibited artificial ripening agents.

FSSAI mentioned that use of calcium carbide (masala) is prohibited under its Regulations for use as artificial ripening agent in fruits like mangoes, bananas, and papayas etc.

The calcium carbide poses serious health risks such as difficulty in swallowing, vomiting and skin ulcer, it pointed out.

Furthermore, FSSAI said it has come to notice that certain FBOs (food business operators) are engaging in the practice of dipping fruits in ethephon solution for artificial ripening of bananas and other fruits.

FSSAI's 'Guidance Note on Artificial Ripening of Fruits Ethylene gas - A Safe Fruit Ripener' strictly prohibits the direct contact of fruits/vegetables with ethylene (in powder or liquid form).

"All Commissioners of Food Safety of States/UTs and Regional Directors of FSSAI are advised to intensify inspections and maintain strict vigilance over fruit markets/mandis, as well as storage facilities, wholesalers, and distributors, particularly where seasonal fruits are stored and the use of substances like "masala" is suspected," FSSAI directed.

The central regulator also asked states to undertake special enforcement drives to curb the illegal use of calcium carbide or other non-permitted ripening agents, wax, and synthetic colours.

"The presence of calcium carbide on the premises or alongside fruit crates may be treated as circumstantial evidence for initiating prosecution against the FBO...," FSSAI said.

The Enforcement Official could also use strip paper tests to detect the presence of acetylene in godowns or ripening chambers for the artificial ripening of fruits.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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