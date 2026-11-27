India is preparing to place a fifth S-400 air defence system along its western frontier, with the aim of covering the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The new unit would help protect the roughly 740-km LoC, the Hindustan Times reported in an exclusive on Friday, citing two senior officials familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said the Indian Air Force (IAF) will send a pre-dispatch inspection team to Russia next month, and the system is expected to be ready for deployment by February 2027. The Union government has not commented publicly on the plan.

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Current Deployment

The three S-400 systems are reportedly already positioned in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, guarding against threats from the air. A fourth sits in Assam, covering the 1,126-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The report added that India is looking to buy five more systems from Russia in the coming year.

Why The S-400 Matters

The system can engage ballistic missiles, aircraft, unmanned combat aerial systems, kamikaze drones and loitering munitions at ranges from 40 km to 400 km. It performed strongly during Operation Sindoor, stopping every ballistic missile and rocket fired by Pakistan from hitting Indian territory.

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It also reportedly brought down Pakistani fighters, airborne early warning and control aircraft and electronic intelligence platforms, some as far west as the Indus.

Pakistan's Build-Up

The report linked the move to what officials see as a strengthening of Pakistan's military by outside partners. One official told HT that Washington is offering an F-16 upgrade package, while Saudi Arabia is releasing capital in return for Pakistan's support against Iran-backed Houthis.

Turkey is said to be upgrading Pakistani Agosta 90B submarines and supplying long-range kamikaze drones. China has delivered armed Wing Loong II drones and is reportedly set to supply J-35 fifth-generation fighters in 2027.

The official also said Pakistan is buying eight Hangor-class diesel-electric attack submarines from China, worth over $5 billion, one of which joined the Pakistan Navy in June 2026. This comes even as Islamabad seeks IMF support and holds low foreign exchange reserves, the official added.

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Focus On Stand-Off Weapons

India now plans to build or acquire long-range stand-off weapons and loitering munitions to counter Chinese systems such as the PL-15E air-to-air missile and the HQ-9BE air defence system.

Pakistani J-10 jets used PL-15E missiles during Operation Sindoor. India will also improve border infrastructure along the LAC. "Whoever has a longer-range missile and better anti-missile capability will have an edge," a senior military officer told the paper.

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