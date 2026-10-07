India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue: Bilateral Pact To Explore Dual Listings, Boost Capital Flows via GIFT IFSC

India and the UK have agreed to explore greater cross-border investment, including equity and bond listings through Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC), as the two countries seek to deepen financial-market ties.

The agreement was part of a joint statement adopted following the fourth India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue, held in London on September 29, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Senior officials from India's Ministry of Finance and the UK's HM Treasury participated in the dialogue, along with financial-sector regulators including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

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The UK side included officials from the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority. A key focus of the discussions was expanding access to international capital for Indian companies. The two sides discussed opportunities for cross-border equity and bond listings through GIFT IFSC, along with stronger connectivity between their capital markets.

According to an official statement, the UK and India also agreed to continue regulatory cooperation and knowledge-sharing to support GIFT IFSC's development as an international financial centre.

India highlighted reforms aimed at making it easier for global investors to participate in its markets. The RBI also outlined measures that have improved overseas access to Indian sovereign and corporate debt.

Both countries agreed to identify priority areas for deeper capital-market cooperation ahead of the next Economic and Financial Dialogue.

The dialogue also covered insurance, pensions and asset management. The two sides discussed opportunities arising from India's evolving reinsurance framework and greater cooperation between the London insurance market and Indian insurers and reinsurers.

On asset management, both countries welcomed continued regulatory engagement, with the aim of helping investors and fund managers better understand each other's markets and regulations.

India and the UK also backed further internationalisation of the Indian rupee, while recognising London's position as a major offshore rupee trading hub.

Fintech and financial innovation were another major area of discussion. India shared its experience in digital public infrastructure, digital payments, digital identity, central bank digital currencies and data-exchange frameworks.

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The two sides agreed that innovation in financial services should be encouraged while maintaining regulatory safeguards. They also discussed opportunities and risks arising from artificial intelligence, including its use in financial fraud and cybercrime.

The countries reaffirmed support for the G20 roadmap on cross-border payments and agreed to work towards reducing payment frictions and improving interoperability.

The dialogue comes as India and the UK seek to implement Vision 2035 and deepen economic ties following the entry into force of the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 15, 2026, the Finance Ministry said.

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