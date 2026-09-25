CBIC Eases Rules Of Origin Under India-UK CETA To Speed Up Customs Clearance

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has simplified the documentation process for businesses claiming concessional duties on imports from the UK under the India-UK CETA, cutting down on additional paperwork related to proving the origin of goods during customs clearance.

Under the new framework, importers can avail themselves of preferential duty rates on qualifying UK-origin goods based on a valid Origin Declaration furnished by the exporter or producer in the UK.

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The change is in line with CETA's self-certification mechanism, allowing UK exporters and producers to directly certify that their products meet the agreement's origin criteria without obtaining a separate certificate from a designated authority.

CBIC has also clarified that importers will not ordinarily be required to submit Form-I under the Customs Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements (CAROTAR) along with the Bill of Entry.

The form may be sought where customs authorities identify specific risks or concerns relating to the origin of the imported goods.

The clarification also means importers will not have to routinely obtain confidential commercial or production information from UK exporters or producers.

The non-furnishing of such information, by itself, will not be sufficient grounds to deny preferential tariff treatment.

CBIC has further provided clarity on the treatment of “identical goods” during origin verification, helping establish a more predictable framework for customs scrutiny.

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The measures are aimed at reducing documentation at the import stage and easing compliance for businesses using the CETA preferential tariff regime.

The agreement's origin rules came into force on July 15, 2026, alongside the trade pact.

The simplified process could help reduce origin-related queries, minimise clearance delays and make it easier for eligible UK-origin shipments to access preferential duties.

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