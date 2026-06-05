India Interested In Buying Up To 200 Russian Aircraft To Boost Regional Connectivity: Report

India is exploring the purchase of up to 200 Russian-made regional aircraft as it seeks to expand air connectivity across smaller cities and underserved routes, according to a senior Russian aviation executive.

The proposed acquisition could include the Il-114-300 turboprop and SJ-100 regional jet, with discussions also covering potential local manufacturing in India under a partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL).

In an interview with TASS, Vadim Badekha, the head of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a division of Rostec, stated that Indian airlines had indicated a desire for up to 200 Russian Il-114-300 and SJ-100 aircraft. Badekha revealed this information before the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

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"The first country to express a genuine interest in our aircraft equipment was India. We took part in Wings India, where we displayed the Il-114-300 and SJ-100. The Il-114-300 and SJ-100 have been requested by Indian carriers; we're talking about 100–200 aircraft," he stated. India has a substantial requirement for such aircraft, according to the head of the UAC.

Additionally, he noted that an agreement was made by the UAC and HAL in India on the potential for licensed manufacturing of the SJ-100 at their facilities.

Badekha had already informed reporters that India might start producing its first "Superjet" aircraft in three years. Badekha described the 20–40 "Superjets" produced annually in India as a "good pace," and he calculated that the potential of the Indian and neighbouring markets was between 200 and 300 aircraft.

He claimed that the UAC is in favour of localising the Il-114-300 aircraft in India as well.

The UAC has inked a preliminary contract with the Indian private company Flamingo Aerospace for the supply of six Il-114-300 aircraft, in addition to the arrangement with HAL.

The 29th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 3–6. The theme for this year's event is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The guest nation at SPIEF is Saudi Arabia. As the global economy continues to change, the forum program is committed to creating a new paradigm for global development.

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The Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum are all part of the program. The customary SPIEF Sports Games and the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held as part of the cultural program. This year, SPIEF's title partner is the national economic development organisation of Russia, VEB.RF.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is organised by the Roscongress Foundation. Its official general information partner is TASS.

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