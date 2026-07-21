NEET Row: PM Modi Calls For Harshest Punishment, Strict Measures To Prevent Future Paper Leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told NDA lawmakers that the Centre and states must work together to prevent future examination paper leaks, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

He delivered the statement while briefing reporters after the NDA Parliamentary Party's "Mangal Milan" meeting on Tuesday.

Rijiju said Modi noted that swift action had already been taken over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with 13 people arrested and jailed, and that the prime minister wanted the "most stringent possible punishment" for those involved.

He added that Modi called for all stakeholders to come together to ensure future leaks, "for any examination for any state," are prevented, describing the safety and future prospects of the country's youth as a priority.

"Prime Minister Modi has stressed that the youth of the country will not only be given full assurance for prevention of future paper leaks but also to show them ways so that the youth of India can take a leadership role in the world," Rijiju said.

The remarks came on the second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, which has seen repeated disruptions over the NEET-UG controversy.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Briefly Faints During Protest At Jantar Mantar: Watch Video

Opposition MPs, including Congress's Manickam Tagore, have pushed adjournment motions demanding an urgent discussion on the issue, while both Houses witnessed sloganeering this week over the matter.

The paper leak row has also spilled onto the streets, with the Cockroach Janta Party leading student demonstrations in the capital demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities linked to the exam.

Police used tear gas and a lathi-charge against protesters attempting to march towards Parliament, drawing allegations of excessive force.

According to Rijiju, Modi urged NDA allies to remain united in backing the government's legislative agenda for the session while appealing to opposition parties to engage constructively, stressing that political differences should not come in the way of MPs' shared responsibility towards the country's youth.

ALSO READ: 'Protests Taking Place Serve No Purpose': Hema Malini Reacts To CJP's March Over NEET Row

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.