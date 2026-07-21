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Arvind Fashions Q1 Result: Net Profit Drops 24%, Revenue Rises 15% To Rs 1,279 Crore

Arvind Fashions' revenue rose 15.5% to Rs 1,279 crore for the quarter ended on June 30.

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Arvind Fashions Q1 Result: Net Profit Drops 24%, Revenue Rises 15% To Rs 1,279 Crore
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Arvind Fashions announced first quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 on Tuesday, July 21. The retailer's net profit dropped 23.8% to Rs 9.6 crore in the quarter from Rs 12.6 crore in the same period previous year.

Revenue rose 15.5% to Rs 1,279 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1,107 crore in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA jumped 19.9% to Rs 160 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 133 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 12.5% compared to 12% in the psame quarter last year.

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