Granules India Q1: Net Profit Rises 60%, Revenue Up 22% To Rs 1,476 Crore

Granules India Ltd. on Tuesday reported a strong performance for Q1FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 60% year-on-year to Rs 180 crore as compared to Rs 112.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue from operations increased 22% to Rs 1,476.8 crore from Rs 1,210 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 37.4% year-on-year to Rs 338.9 crore, against Rs 246.6 crore previously. The EBITDA margin expanded to 22.9% from 20.4% which is an improvement of 250 basis points.

The pharmaceutical company's tax expense increased to Rs 60.4 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 31.9 crore a year earlier.

However, it should be noted that the Q1FY26 results also included a one-off loss of Rs 25.9 crore.

Granules India Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 60% at Rs 180 crore vs Rs 112.6 crore

Revenue up 22% at Rs 1,476.8 crore vs Rs 1,210 crore

EBITDA up 37.4% at Rs 338.9 crore vs Rs 246.6 crore

EBITDA margin at 22.9% vs 20.4%

Tax expense at Rs 60.4 crore vs Rs 31.9 crore

Note: Q1 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs 25.9 crore.

Granules India Ltd. Share Price Today

The scrip fell 0.57% with the stock trading at 871.10 apiece intraday on Tuesday after the Q1 results were announced. This compares to a 0.30% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 76.93% in the last 12 months and 46.18% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.23 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.59.

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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