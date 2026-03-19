IMD Issues Red, Orange And Yellow Alerts As Heavy Rain, Storms Expected Across India — Check Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued multiple weather alerts across the country, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the next few days.

According to the latest forecast, an active western disturbance over northwest India is driving this weather system. Under its impact, widespread rain and storm activity is expected across northern, central and eastern regions.

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, where very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely. These areas could see significant disruption, including landslides and travel issues.

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An orange alert has been sounded for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. People in these regions have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

A yellow alert is in place for a wider region, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. These states are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

⚠️ IMD Weather Warning !



Scattered thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain/hail are set to continue 🌧️



📍 Western Himalayan Region & Northwest plains: Till March 20

📍 Central & East India: Till March 22

Stay cautious and weather-ready! 🌪️#IMDWeatherWarning… pic.twitter.com/hhZ1IrfJau — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 19, 2026

The impact is expected to spread further. Central India, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, may also see rain and gusty winds, while isolated showers are likely in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In the Northeast, Assam and nearby states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in some areas. Southern states like Telangana may also witness scattered rain and thunderstorms.

The IMD has warned that wind speeds during thunderstorms could reach 50 to 85 kmph in some places. This may lead to damage to trees, power lines and standing crops.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea areas during March 19 to 24.

As per the advisory, the current weather activity is expected to continue for the next three to four days. A drop in temperature is also likely in many parts of the country, offering some relief from recent heat conditions.

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The weather department has advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open fields and keep away from trees and electric poles. Farmers have been asked to take steps to protect crops.

With alerts issued across multiple regions, authorities have urged people to stay updated with official forecasts and follow safety guidelines.

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