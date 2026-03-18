Attention Flyers! Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisory Amid Delhi Rains; Over 20 Flights Diverted

Heavy rains and thunderstorm lashed the Delhi on Wednesday evening prompting major airlines, Air india and indiGo to issue advisories as flight operations to and from New Delhi faced disruptions.

Air India and IndiGo alerted passengers about possible delays, diversions, and congestion due to adverse weather conditions across the Delhi-NCR region. Several flights have been diverted as poor visibility and waterlogging affected airport operations.

In its advisory, Air India asked passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time in view of possible traffic delays caused by heavy rain.

IndiGo issued a similar alert, warning that thunderstorms and intense rain could impact schedules through the evening hours.

Passengers have been advised to strictly stay updated through official airline platforms.The airline said its ground teams were on standby to assist passengers amid the disruptions.

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According to reports, heavy showers and lightning activity led to reduced visibility at the airport, forcing authorities to divert some incoming flights as a precautionary measure. Waterlogging in parts of the city further aggravated the situation, slowing down passenger movement to and from the airport.

Passengers have been strongly advised to monitor real-time flight updates on airline websites and mobile applications, arrive early at the airport, and remain prepared for possible schedule changes.

According to PTI, at least 22 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather conditions.

The official said the flights that were to land at the airport were diverted to other airports.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

The weather disturbance is expected to continue affecting flight operations intermittently, and travellers have been urged to exercise caution and plan accordingly.

The India Meteorological Department has earlier issued a weather forecast for New Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms, gusty winds and light to moderate rain.

It warned that adverse weather could disrupt traffic and flight operations, advising residents to stay cautious and follow official updates.

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