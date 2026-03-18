Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers Lash National Capital With Strong Winds, Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures

Delhi on Wednesday received heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, providing a much-needed relief from the recent rise in temperatures.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, with intermittent spells of light rain and winds expected to reach up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Earlier in the day, IMD said that the minimum temperature settled at 18 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.



ALSO READ: Watch: Bengaluru Woman Packs Father In Sack For Reel, Attempts To ‘Courier' Him



The change in weather is attributed to an active western disturbance affecting northwest India.

Strong winds and rain hit North Delhi pic.twitter.com/d5dH01aYxy — NDTV (@ndtv) March 18, 2026

How's The Weather Going To Be Tomorrow?



On March 19, Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies, with light rain and thunderstorms forecast during both the forenoon and afternoon. Similar conditions are expected on March 20, with cloudy skies and light rainfall continuing.



ALSO READ: Weather Alert: IMD Warning For Thundershowers In Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar — Check Forecast

Weather conditions are expected to improve gradually from March 21, with partly cloudy skies returning. Between March 22 and March 24, no significant rainfall is predicted.

VIDEO | Delhi witnesses sudden weather change; rain lashes parts of national capital. Visuals from outside BJP Headquarters.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PBEmwlhNJi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2026

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease, hovering around 29–31 degrees Celsius on Thursday and dropping further to 27–29 degrees Celsius by Friday.



“Lovely Mausam,” Social Media Users Share Videos Of The Pre-Monsoon Showers



Meanwhile several social media users shared videos and photos of the pre-monsoon showers.



ALSO READ: Tragic Deaths In Indore: EV-Charging-Point Explosion Kills Eight

“Lovely Mausam (lovely weather), Delhi Rain,” wrote a user.

“Sudden strong gush of dust with big drops of rain instantly cools down sundown weather in New Delhi,” wrote another.

Sudden strong gush of dust with big drops of rain instantly cools down sundown weather in New Delhi.

Officer-goers - Drive easy and park safe as branches sway off the trees with the strong wind. @TOIDelhi @LinkITBlueCollr @CMODelhi #dust #rain #Summer #Delhi pic.twitter.com/uS0LukA0nS — Nimisha Tiwari (@Nimitiwari) March 18, 2026

Alongside, Delhi, adjoining cities like Haryana's Charki-Dadri, Gurugram and Noida also experienced heavy rains

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Delhi NCR, including Noida, is experiencing dust storm pic.twitter.com/492a4XZiaF — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2026

After the sudden rainspell, several parts of the city also reportedly experienced traffic disruption.

VIDEO | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital, disrupting traffic. Visuals from Sansad Marg. pic.twitter.com/tqOcFMg7MZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2026

"Strong winds in Delhi... the weather has taken a dangerous U-turn," said another.

"10 mins ago everything was calm, then Delhi went full dramatic baby mode," another user wrote.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.