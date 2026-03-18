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Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers Lash National Capital With Strong Winds, Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday.

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Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers Lash National Capital With Strong Winds, Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures
The change in weather is attributed to an active western disturbance affecting northwest India.
Photo: NDTV Profit/ Surat Singh

Delhi on Wednesday received heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, providing a much-needed relief from the recent rise in temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, with intermittent spells of light rain and winds expected to reach up to 50 kilometres per hour. 

Earlier in the day, IMD said that the minimum temperature settled at 18 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. 

ALSO READ: Watch: Bengaluru Woman Packs Father In Sack For Reel, Attempts To ‘Courier' Him

The change in weather is attributed to an active western disturbance affecting northwest India. 

How's The Weather Going To Be Tomorrow?

On March 19, Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies, with light rain and thunderstorms forecast during both the forenoon and afternoon. Similar conditions are expected on March 20, with cloudy skies and light rainfall continuing.

ALSO READ: Weather Alert: IMD Warning For Thundershowers In Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar — Check Forecast

Weather conditions are expected to improve gradually from March 21, with partly cloudy skies returning. Between March 22 and March 24, no significant rainfall is predicted.

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease, hovering around 29–31 degrees Celsius on Thursday and dropping further to 27–29 degrees Celsius by Friday. 

 “Lovely Mausam,” Social Media Users Share Videos Of The Pre-Monsoon Showers 

Meanwhile several social media users shared videos and photos of the pre-monsoon showers. 

ALSO READ: Tragic Deaths In Indore: EV-Charging-Point Explosion Kills Eight

“Lovely Mausam (lovely weather), Delhi Rain,” wrote a user. 

“Sudden strong gush of dust with big drops of rain instantly cools down sundown weather in New Delhi,” wrote another. 

Alongside, Delhi, adjoining cities like Haryana's Charki-Dadri, Gurugram and Noida also experienced heavy rains

After the sudden rainspell, several parts of the city also reportedly experienced traffic disruption. 

"Strong winds in Delhi... the weather has taken a dangerous U-turn," said another. 

"10 mins ago everything was calm, then Delhi went full dramatic baby mode," another user wrote.

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