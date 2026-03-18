Tragic Deaths In Indore: EV-Charging-Point Explosion Kills Eight

Eight members of a family lost their lives after a fire broke out in a three-storey house in Indore in the early hours of Wednesday. Two minor children and three women were among the injured, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Officials said the fire was triggered by an explosion at an electric vehicle (EV) charging point located outside the building. The incident took place at Brajeshwari Annex Colony between 3.30 am and 4.30 am, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kundan Mandloi told PTI.



Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh speaking to the news agency said a car was being charged outside the house when the explosion occurred. “There was an explosion at the charging point, and the fire in the car then engulfed the house,” he stated. He added that access to the house was difficult.



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The house doors were fitted with electronic locks, making it difficult for the police to break in, he said. Cooking gas cylinders inside the house also exploded, further intensifying the blaze, Singh added. "Three persons trapped inside the house were rescued during the fire," he added.



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The bodies of the deceased were taken to a government hospital, where post-mortem examinations are being conducted. Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, confirmed to the news agency that the victims have been identified as Tanmay (6), Rashi Sethia (12), Simran (30), Tinu (35), Suman Sethia (60), Vijay Sethia (65), Chhotu Sethia (22) and Manoj (65).



He also said, “Two persons who were rescued during the fire were also brought to the hospital. However, after receiving first aid, they expressed the desire to be treated at another hospital and were discharged.”

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Following the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a detailed investigation. MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who visited the site, said, “This tragic incident is alarming because the house caught fire while an EV was being charged. We have asked the police and administration to conduct a detailed investigation by a committee of experts to prevent a recurrence of this incident.”

He added that along with the investigation, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for EV charging will also be prepared.

The minister also referred to the increasing use of electric vehicles. “In light of the rising crude oil prices due to current geopolitical developments, there is a growing interest in electric vehicles. In such a situation, the fire that occurred during the charging of an EV serves as a caution for us,” he said.

He further raised concerns about infrastructure issues in the area, including congestion and construction patterns. “I will discuss with office-bearers of the area's resident associations to resolve these problems,” he added.

PM Expresses Greif, Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2026

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over the incident, describing it as extremely heartbreaking. He offered prayers for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. In an ‘X' post

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