Organisation Claims Links With ‘Khelo India’, Seeks Entry Fee From Athletes; PIB Calls It ‘Fake’

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit has issued a warning regarding an organisation operating under the name ‘Youth Khelo India Federation', stating that it is falsely claiming links with government-backed sports bodies and programmes.

According to the PIB Fact Check unit, the organisation is presenting itself as being affiliated with the Government of India, #KheloIndia, and the Indian Olympic Association. It has also been asking athletes to pay a participation fee for an international event.

“An organisation operating under the name ‘Youth Khelo India Federation' is claiming affiliation with the Government of India, #KheloIndia, and the Indian Olympic Association,” the PIB Fact Check unit said in a post on its official X handle.



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The PIB further stated that the organisation is collecting money from participants for an event titled ‘INTERNATIONAL GAMES 2026 THAILAND'. “The organisation is also soliciting payments from athletes by requesting an entry fee of $825 per participant for participation in the ‘INTERNATIONAL GAMES 2026 THAILAND',” the post said.

The image shared by the PIB Fact Check unit shows a poster of the event titled “International Games 2026 Thailand,” which mentions dates from April 28 to April 30, 2026, along with logos resembling official institutions like Sports Authority of India. Alongside this, there are documents shown as invitation and payment instructions, which appear to be issued by the organisation.

Furthermore, the PIB said that the organisation has no official recognition or connection with government institutions.



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“The organisation is neither recognised nor affiliated with the @IndiaSports @Media_SAI or any of its associated bodies,” the PIB Fact Check unit said.

It also clarified that the event being promoted has no link with official sports programmes. “The event titled ‘International Games 2026 Thailand' has no association with @Media_SAI or the @kheloindia programme, Govt of India,” the post added.



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The PIB further emphasised that no such fee collection process is authorised. “The Sports Authority of India does not authorise any private entity to collect participation fees from athletes for international events in this manner,” the Fact Check unit said.



“If you come across any suspicious mail, news, video, or image related to the Central Government, report it at,” the PIB said, sharing contact details, “whatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in,” the post read.

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