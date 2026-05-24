IIT-Madras, Kanpur To Assist CBSE In Addressing Post-Result Portal Issues

The move comes amid complaints from students and parents over glitches in the CBSE re-evaluation process.

The ministry said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has given directions to depute teams of professors and technical experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur to examine all technical issues reported since the rollout of this year's post-examination re-evaluation services and assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free process.

"The expert team will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance," it said.

"The team will also examine the overall IT Infrastructure robustness and assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication/ user access systems/ payment gateways are accurate and in order," the ministry said in a statement.

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Pradhan reiterated that "student interests remain paramount" and that all necessary corrective measures need to be undertaken by CBSE on priority to ensure a "transparent, efficient and student-friendly system", the statement added.

On Saturday, Pradhan also sought a detailed report from the CBSE over complaints of technical glitches faced by students during the re-evaluation process.

The minister took serious cognisance of issues related to server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses reported during the process, sources said.

"Taking serious cognisance of complaints by students and parents over technical disruptions during the CBSE re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a detailed report on server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses," a source said.

"Officials have reportedly been directed to explain the reasons behind the technical failures, preparedness measures and accountability of agencies involved in managing the process," the source added.

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