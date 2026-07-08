'If You Were CM For A Day': FDA's Tukaram Mundhe Answers The Famous 'Nayak' Question

In a recent interview with a Marathi news channel, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe was asked what he would do if he were given the post of Chief Minister and full authority for a day, drawing a comparison with Anil Kapoor's Bollywood film 'Nayak'.

Responding to the question, Mundhe said that in a democratic system, no individual enjoys unlimited authority and that his foremost responsibility as a civil servant is to perform his duties to the best of his ability. He said that if citizens are provided with proper guidance and empowerment, both society and the nation will progress.

Regardless of the role or responsibility assigned to him, his focus would remain on improving transparency and ensuring progress at every level.

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Mundhe told News 18 Marathi, "In a democratic system, no single individual possesses such unlimited power. As a civil servant, one's primary goal should be to perform one's duties to the highest standard. If society is provided with proper guidance and empowerment, the nation and its citizens will develop on their own."

"Regardless of the administrative responsibility I am assigned, my focus remains on ensuring greater transparency and achieving progress at every stage. I am a government servant, and I am fully aware of my legal boundaries. If the public views me as a 'Nayak' [a real-life hero], I am deeply grateful to them."

His remarks come amid growing public appreciation for his administrative approach and governance initiatives across the state.

Since taking charge, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has carried out large-scale raids, seized banned products worth crores, made hundreds of arrests, suspended licenses of establishments over hygiene violations, and intensified action against food adulteration.

Mundhe also spoke exclusively to NDTV Profit about the state's unprecedented crackdown on food adulteration, banned gutkha, unsafe hotels and restaurants, and public health violations. He also explained the strategy behind the crackdown, tougher enforcement measures, the proposal to invoke MCOCA against organiSed tobacco syndicates, and what consumers should know about food safety.

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