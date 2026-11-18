Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has recently raised concerns about Mumbai's unusually high temperatures in mid November, at a time when winter would normally be expected to set in. In a post on X, Deora shared his concerns over the summer-like conditions in Mumbai in the middle of November.

"To the climate change deniers: It's mid-November & #Mumbai is giving out peak summer vibes. If this isn't a wake-up call, what is?" Deora stated. His post comes as Mumbai continues to experience daytime temperatures considerably higher than what residents would typically associate with the month of November.

ALSO READ: One El Nino, India Can Handle. Two Could Break The Granary

Meteorologists have pointed to atmospheric conditions that could be contributing to the unusual temperatures across Mumbai. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, as cited by The Hindu, stated that the prevailing weather conditions could be attributed partly to an anticyclone off the Gujarat coast. Such high pressure systems can bring warmer air towards neighbouring regions, including Maharashtra.

The unusually warm weather comes amid concerns over air pollution in the city. A report by the publication on November 14 stated that Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 127, placing it in the moderate category. Several areas recorded higher readings, including Nava Nagar at 200, Bandra-Kurla Complex at 183 and Deonar at 178.

Meanwhile, the IMD's forecast indicated that Mumbai's maximum temperatures could remain around 33-35 degree Celsius throughout the middle of November.

Deora's remarks have once again brought attention to the challenges and risks posed by changing weather patterns in urban centres, particularly as Mumbai continues to experience summer-like afternoons well into November.

ALSO READ: 2026 Could Be The Hottest Year Yet. Here's Why Scientists Are Worried About 2027

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.