'I Feel Like Killing...': Ram Gopal Verma Reacts To Nana Patekar's Sudden Demise

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has expressed disbelief over the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying he "hates" the actor's heart "for failing him" and feels "like killing God for killing the God of acting".

Posting on X on Thursday morning, Varma wrote that "everybody knows nobody is immortal" but that he still could not believe it could "so suddenly happen to a man, as strong as him".

Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead at 5:20 a.m., reports said.

He reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest. Doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes without success. "Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," ANI quoted Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital as saying. Dr Salkar is described as chief of the hospital's oncology department.

The family and authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the circumstances of his death, and further details are awaited.

Tributes have come in from across the film industry and politics. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Jr NTR, Maharashtra Governor, West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have all mourned the loss.

ALSO READ | 'Shocked Beyond Words': Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood Actors and Politicians Mourn Demise Of Nana Patekar

Born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, he was among the most acclaimed actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, and also worked as a filmmaker and screenwriter.

He gained wide recognition with the 1986 film Ankush and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Tirangaa, Khamoshi: The Musical and Bhoot. He won three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards.

Patekar joined the Territorial Army as a captain in 1990 and trained for his role as a major in Prahaar: The Final Attack, working with then-General VK Singh.

During the 1999 Kargil War, he reportedly put his acting career on hold and contributed to the war effort alongside the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment.

He was last seen in Prakash Jha's political thriller web series Sankalp on Amazon MX Player. His last film appearance was in O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75: A Look At His Career, Films, Philanthropy and Life Beyond Bollywood

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