Haryanvi Folk Singer Pepsi Sharma Dies Of Heart Attack At 38

A well-known Haryanvi folk and Ragni singer, Pepsi Sharma, has died at the age of 38 following an unexpected heart attack earlier on Monday.

The artist's unexpected death has shocked and devastated the local entertainment business, other musicians, and his enormous fan base.

Pepsi Sharma was taken to a private hospital after complaining of acute, intense chest pain, according to ABP Live. While being provided medical help, physicians were unable to revive him, and he passed away while receiving treatment.

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Pepsi Sharma has left behind his 10-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son. The death has affected the entertainment world of Haryanvi culture as he had made a great name for himself in the music world due to his years of singing at different occasions and events.

Social media users have been sharing tribute recordings of his musical performance and sending their sympathies as word of his passing spreads. He would be remembered for bringing joy to people at different events. Other musicians from his community have also honoured him, stating that without him, Haryanvi culture would not be the same.

Pepsi Sharma was able to leave a lasting impression on people's thoughts as he rose to fame through a variety of songs by giving passionate performances on multiple occasions. In addition to being a gifted pianist, he was well-known for being kind and modest, which won him the affection of everyone who knew him.

Pepsi Sharma used to perform with well-known Haryanvi actress Sapna Choudhary, who had previously participated in Bigg Boss, in the highly successful Ragini competition events.

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The audience was enthralled with Pepsi and Sapna's on-stage chemistry. Thousands of people would go to see them perform whenever they made an appearance.

Following his passing, fans, coworkers, and other artists have continued to show their sorrow and offer their sincere sympathies to his family.

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