Gujarat Flood Toll Rises To 31 As Waters Recede, Scale Of Devastation Emerges

The death toll from the recent floods in Gujarat has risen to 31 as floodwaters began receding, exposing the widespread devastation caused by days of relentless monsoon rainfall. The worst-hit districts include Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat, where overflowing rivers inundated residential areas, roads and agricultural land, while authorities continued rescue, recovery and relief operations.

According to official figures, Navsari recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 15 deaths, followed by Valsad (7), Kheda (4), Amreli (2), Surat (2) and Anand (1). Officials said the majority of deaths were caused by drowning. As water levels declined, rescue teams recovered more bodies from flood-affected areas, revealing the full extent of the disaster, as per The Times of India.



More than 38,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit regions, mainly in Navsari and Valsad. Around 2,000 displaced residents are staying in government relief camps, while many others have taken shelter with relatives.

Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army and the Indian Coast Guard, remain engaged in rescue operations. Authorities said 352 people have been rescued so far, including 60 shrimp farm workers airlifted by the Coast Guard from Navsari's Mendhar village.

The floods have caused extensive damage to homes, public infrastructure, roads, bridges and commercial establishments, disrupting transport and isolating several villages. Rail services have also been severely affected, with more than 50 trains cancelled and 25 short-terminated, reported TOI.

Heavy rainfall triggered the crisis, with Mehemdabad in Kheda district recording 507 mm of rain in 24 hours, while Santalpur in Patan received 335 mm. Although rainfall has eased in south Gujarat, intense showers have shifted towards north Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra.

Municipal and health teams are using heavy machinery to clear mud, thick sludge, uprooted vegetation and debris from roads and bridges. Meanwhile, health workers have started door-to-door chlorination of local drinking water sources to prevent post-flood disease outbreaks.

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