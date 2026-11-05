First Wedding Anniversary Turns Tragic: Meerut Man Makes Allegations Against Wife, In Laws In Final Video Before Death

A 26-year-old man in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide a day before his first wedding anniversary, leaving behind a video in which he blamed his wife and her family for harassment and for pressure to put property in her name.

Praval Gupta is the son of Rajeev Gupta, vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kankarkhera mandal unit. He worked for a private firm in Ghaziabad and died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment. He had married Sneha Gupta on 2 November last year.

In the video, Praval said his wife hit him and tormented him mentally. He claimed she served him charred rotis on purpose and started arguments whenever he complained, India Today reported.

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After a spell of living apart from his parents, he said, he wanted to go back to them once their daughter was born, but she resisted and quarrelled with him over it.

He alleged that when he asked his mother to come and help with his wife and the infant, Sneha attacked her. Despite giving his wife all his earnings, he said, she kept ill-treating his parents, behaved improperly with his sister and cast doubts on her character during a visit.

He further alleged that, prompted by her father, Rajan Gupta, she threatened to have him booked in several cases on false grounds. These claims are Prawal's and have not been independently verified.

On 31 October, the family was summoned to the Family Counselling Centre at the police lines. Praval said that during the session his wife accused him of drinking or taking drugs, hitting her and using foul language. He rejected this and said it was she who abused and hit him.

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The family has backed his account. Rajeev Gupta said their grief was deepened by the date, since he had led his son's wedding procession on the same day a year earlier.

Praval's mother, Kiran Gupta, alleged that her daughter-in-law repeatedly pushed him to separate from the family. She claimed that when he tried to bring his wife back, she refused and responded with a callous remark about his dying. She also alleged that the daughter-in-law avoided household work and spent long hours on the phone behind closed doors.

The family wants strict action against those responsible, and Kiran said she wished to raise her granddaughter.

Circle Officer Shiv Thakur said police were alerted on 1 November, in the Kankarkhera police station area, that Praval's condition had worsened. According to India Today, police traced him to the Cantonment area, found him unconscious, established his identity and informed his family.

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He was first taken to Kailash Hospital and later moved to a better-equipped facility as he deteriorated. He died at about 9.30pm.

Police said the preliminary inquiry showed Praval had been facing marital differences with his wife, and that the couple had been attending counselling.

"All aspects of the matter are being investigated. Further legal action will be taken in the case soon," Thakur said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, free support is available through Tele-MANAS on 14416.

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