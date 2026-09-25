Bihar Shocker: Another Girl Harassed At Tourist Site After Jamui And Samastipur

A new video allegedly showing a minor girl being harassed in public at the Mandar Parvat tourist site in Banka, Bihar, went viral, prompting police to register a case against six unidentified youths.

The footage that surfaced online allegedly shows a group of youths surrounding the girl and mistreating her in broad daylight. One youth physically harms her while twisting her arm, another is seen attempting to hit her with a slipper, while a third is seen holding a stick.

The video was reportedly edited with background music that appeared to glorify hooliganism before being widely circulated on social media.

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As per the Bounsi police, as reported by The Times of India, their social media cell received the video through WhatsApp on September 22. A police team subsequently visited Mandar Parvat and determined that the footage appeared to have been recorded at the tourist site.

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Preliminary police findings suggest that the footage could actually be around six months old. Investigators are working to establish the exact date of the incident and identify the people seen in the video.

Police have registered a suo motu FIR against six unidentified youths under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Bounsi SDPO Indrajit Baitha said efforts were underway to identify those seen in the footage and that further legal action would follow the investigation.

The Banka case comes days after separate alleged harassment and assault incidents in Samastipur, Jamui and Muzaffarpur, several of which involved videos circulating on social media.

In Samastipur, police arrested four people in connection with a separate case involving a video that allegedly showed a girl being harassed in public. In Jamui, a Class 10 girl and her male classmate were allegedly harassed and assaulted while returning from coaching classes, while police in Muzaffarpur arrested a man over allegations of beating and molesting a girl.

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