A MacBook To Keep, 6 Months' Pay: How Canva Is Supporting Laid-Off Staff

Canva is cutting the jobs of 1,271 people, about 22% of its global workforce, and pairing the move with one of the more generous exit packages in the recent run of tech layoffs.

Co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins announced the restructuring in an internal memo that was also published on the company's website. She described it as "without doubt the hardest moment in our thirteen-year history."

The Australian design platform employs more than 5,700 people in 37 countries, including India, NDTV reported, and has not said which teams or locations will be hit hardest.

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Not Everyone Is Losing A Job

The 1,271 figure covers more than dismissals. It includes people who will lose their jobs, change roles or relocate to central hubs. Canva has not broken the total down into those leaving, those reassigned and those asked to move.

What Departing Staff Will Receive

Employees who leave will get at least six months' salary and keep healthcare cover for a further 12 months in countries where it is offered. They can also reportedly keep their company MacBooks and will get a year of LinkedIn Premium, one-to-one career coaching and interview preparation.

Canva's employee assistance programme stays open to them and their families for 12 months.

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The company is also offering grants of $10,000 through its Canva Collective Fund to those who want to start a business or community project. NDTV reported that Canva will not take equity in what is created, and that applications close on 14 December.

An opt-in alumni directory will be shared with investors and partners, and staff keep Slack and Gmail access until the end of the week so they can say their goodbyes.

Why Canva Is Cutting Now

Perkins linked the restructuring to the company's first significant slowdown in growth in a decade. Product, growth and platform teams will be merged into one product organisation, with fewer management layers.

Sydney will become the main base for more product teams, so some staff will be asked to relocate. NDTV said most hybrid employees will be expected in the office two to three days a week from January.

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The shake-up comes as AI tools make it easier to generate images and presentations, which raises questions over how design platforms will grow. NDTV reported that Canva's largest venture backer, Blackbird, cut its valuation of the company by 17% to $34.9 billion in August.

Mixed Reaction Inside The Company

The package has not removed the uncertainty. One Canva product manager posted publicly on LinkedIn, comparing the announcement with layoffs he had experienced after joining Google.

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