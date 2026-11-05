Redington Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Initiation, Sees Up To 36% Upside; Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Redington with a Buy rating, implying a potential upside of 36% from the reports market price, valuing the company at 13 times price/earnings on FY29E EPS and expects the technology company to deliver revenue/EBITDA/PAT compound annual growth rate of ~23%/28%/27% over FY26-29E, with EBITDA margin estimated to improve by ~30bp to 2.2%. The growing contribution from Software Solutions Group, supported by hyperscaler partnerships, recurring revenue and cross-selling opportunities, should drive operating leverage and partially offset margin pressure from low-margin hardware distribution.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Redington Ltd. with a Buy rating and set a target price of Rs 500 implying a potential upside of 36% from the reports market price, valuing the company at 13 times price/earnings on FY29E EPS and expects the technology company to deliver revenue/EBITDA/PAT compound annual growth rate of ~23%/28%/27% over FY26-29E, with EBITDA margin estimated to improve by ~30bp to 2.2%.

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The brokerage believes Redington is well positioned to capitalise on structural growth in technology distribution, supported by established original equipment manufacturer relationships, an extensive channel network and a diversified geographic presence. Its expansion into cloud, SaaS and cybersecurity provides an opportunity to improve growth, revenue visibility and profitability.

The growing contribution from Software Solutions Group, supported by hyperscaler partnerships, recurring revenue and cross-selling opportunities, should drive operating leverage and partially offset margin pressure from low-margin hardware distribution.

Meanwhile, data center investments, smartphone premiumisation and AI-led device refresh cycles should support the core business.

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Key risk and concern

Low-margin nature of hardware distribution, working capital intensity, dependence on key OEMs, currency volatility and macroeconomic challenges are the key concerns to the brokerage valuation.

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