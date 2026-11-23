The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has assured strict action against printers found responsible for poor-quality printing in its textbooks after complaints surfaced over blurred text, small fonts and poor readability in Class 10 books.

The council said it had taken cognisance of the concerns and was examining the matter on priority. The response came after advocate Vineet Jindal raised concerns about the quality of his son's Class 10 NCERT textbook on social media platform X.

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In his post, Jindal said the text in the textbook was extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably. He also raised concerns that prolonged exposure to such poor-quality printing could cause eye strain, headaches and other health-related problems among schoolchildren.

Jindal urged the authorities to review the printing standards and ensure that students receive clear, readable and student-friendly textbooks. He also pointed out that the concerns were not limited to blurred or double-printed text, but extended to font size, print quality, clarity and the overall readability of Class 10 NCERT books.

Responding to the complaint, NCERT said in a post on X, "NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child."

The council also reiterated its commitment to providing clear and student-friendly learning material, saying it remained committed to ensuring that every child received readable textbooks.

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The issue has also triggered reactions from other social media users, with several people raising concerns about the printing quality of NCERT textbooks.

Some users also questioned whether poorly printed copies could be unauthorised or pirated versions. However, NCERT's statement focused on examining the print-quality complaints and taking action against printers found responsible.

The development has brought attention to the importance of quality checks in the printing and distribution of school textbooks, particularly those used by students preparing for the Class 10 board examinations.

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