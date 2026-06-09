Driving Licence Validity To Extend Till Age Of 50? Govt Considering Proposal, Says Report

The Centre is evaluating a series of measures to streamline transport-related services, including a proposal to extend the validity of driving licences until the age of 50 and to make vehicle ownership transfers and permit renewals completely online, reported The Times Of India.

The proposals, being worked on by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, are part of the government's broader push to improve ease of living and reduce the need for citizens to visit Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for routine services.

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At present, a driving licence is generally valid for 20 years from the date of issue or until the holder reaches a specified age limit, whichever comes earlier.

Under the proposed framework, licences could remain valid until the age of 50, reducing the frequency of renewals and paperwork for motorists.

Officials said the changes are unlikely to affect state government revenues, as fees for issuing and renewing licences can continue to be collected through digital platforms.

The move is expected to streamline processes while cutting down on administrative burdens.

The ministry is also examining measures to strengthen road safety through a system that assigns negative points to drivers for traffic violations.

Accumulation of such points could eventually lead to suspension or cancellation of licences, creating stronger deterrence against repeat offences.

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In addition, plans are being explored to make vehicle ownership transfers and permit renewals completely digital, eliminating physical visits to transport offices and reducing procedural delays.

The proposed reforms are currently under consideration and could be rolled out in the near future as part of the government's digital governance agenda.

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