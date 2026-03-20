Delhi Excise Case: CBI Files Caveats In Supreme Court As Kejriwal Challenges HC Orders

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday moved the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor policy case involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, and other accused. The agency submitted three caveat applications concerning the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by the leaders that challenge Delhi High Court orders in the excise policy case and seek transfer of the matter.

The caveats aim to ensure that the apex court hears the CBI before passing any orders. Such applications are generally filed when a party anticipates urgent listing and wishes to guarantee the chance to present its arguments prior to any interim directions.

Kejriwal has challenged the interim order by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma removing scathing remarks against CBI by a lower court which acquitted all 23 accused persons in the case. Earlier, the AAP supremo had written to Chief Justice of the Delhi HC seeking change of judge alleging bias.

He requested transfer of proceedings away from the bench of Sharma, raising concerns over remarks allegedly made by the judge during earlier hearings, especially in bail proceedings related to the excise policy case.

The excise policy case concerns alleged irregularities in the now-withdrawn Excise Policy 2021-22 investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

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