Election Results Snapshot: BJP Landslide In Bengal, Assam; TVK Shock In Tamil Nadu | Key Stats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured sweeping wins in the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.
In a major upset, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the largest party in Tamil Nadu in its debut, reshaping the state's political landscape.
In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has made a strong comeback, crossing the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly and ending the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
The most keenly watched contest in West Bengal saw the BJP cross the majority mark, ending the 15-year 'shashan' of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and paving the way for its first-ever government in the state.
Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable third straight term with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retaining power. The NDA also held on to power in Puducherry.
ALSO READ: Election Results 2026 Highlights: BJP Scripts Historic 200+ Seats Win; TVK In Pole Position In Tamil Nadu
Key Results At A Glance
West Bengal (294 seats)
BJP: 202 (leading in 4)
AITC: 71 (leading in 10)
INC: 2
AJUP: 2
CPI(M): 1
Assam (126 seats)
BJP: 82
INC: 19
BOPF: 10
AGP: 10
AIUDF: 2
Kerala (140 seats)
INC: 63
CPI(M): 26
IUML: 22
CPI: 8
KEC: 7
ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Result Highlights: TVK's Blockbuster Debut Breaks Dravidian Duopoly; Vijay Likely Next CM
Tamil Nadu (234 seats)
TVK: 105
DMK: 58
AIADMK: 46
INC: 5
PMK: 4
Puducherry (30 seats)
AINRC: 12
DMK: 5
BJP: 4
Independents: 3
TVK: 2
The results mark a significant political shift across regions, with the BJP expanding its footprint in the east and northeast, the Congress-led UDF reclaiming Kerala, and TVK's dramatic debut redefining Tamil Nadu's electoral dynamics.
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