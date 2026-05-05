Election Results Snapshot: BJP Landslide In Bengal, Assam; TVK Shock In Tamil Nadu | Key Stats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured sweeping wins in the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

In a major upset, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the largest party in Tamil Nadu in its debut, reshaping the state's political landscape.

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has made a strong comeback, crossing the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly and ending the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The most keenly watched contest in West Bengal saw the BJP cross the majority mark, ending the 15-year 'shashan' of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and paving the way for its first-ever government in the state.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable third straight term with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retaining power. The NDA also held on to power in Puducherry.

ALSO READ: Election Results 2026 Highlights: BJP Scripts Historic 200+ Seats Win; TVK In Pole Position In Tamil Nadu

Key Results At A Glance

West Bengal (294 seats)

BJP: 202 (leading in 4)

AITC: 71 (leading in 10)

INC: 2

AJUP: 2

CPI(M): 1

Assam (126 seats)

BJP: 82

INC: 19

BOPF: 10

AGP: 10

AIUDF: 2

Kerala (140 seats)

INC: 63

CPI(M): 26

IUML: 22

CPI: 8

KEC: 7

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Result Highlights: TVK's Blockbuster Debut Breaks Dravidian Duopoly; Vijay Likely Next CM

Tamil Nadu (234 seats)

TVK: 105

DMK: 58

AIADMK: 46

INC: 5

PMK: 4

Puducherry (30 seats)

AINRC: 12

DMK: 5

BJP: 4

Independents: 3

TVK: 2

The results mark a significant political shift across regions, with the BJP expanding its footprint in the east and northeast, the Congress-led UDF reclaiming Kerala, and TVK's dramatic debut redefining Tamil Nadu's electoral dynamics.

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