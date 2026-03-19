Anil Ambani Questioned By CBI For 8 Hours In SBI Loan Fraud Case, Summoned Again On Friday

Reliance Group Chairperson Anil Ambani appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi on Thursday and was questioned for 8 hours straight, as per NDTV reports.

Ambani has been called before the investigative agency for Friday as well. The summons come after SBI registered a complaint with the CBI, alleging the Ambani-led Reliance Communications of fraud.

The CBI registered a complaint after the SBI claimed a loss of Rs 2,929 crore resulting from alleged misappropriation by RCom and Anil Ambani by entering into transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by it. The PSU bank classified the accounts as fraud in June last year. This led to CBI searches at RCom's offices and Ambani's residence.

Along with Ambani, Amit Dangi, the whole-time director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., was also summoned and interrogated for 7 hours. Authum Investment has taken over the assets of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and Reliance Home Finance Ltd., both of which are under probe.

Ambani moved the Supreme Court in December after the Bombay High Court upheld SBI's decision. The tycoon claimed certain documents, based on which the classification orders were passed, were not provided to him initially and were furnished only after six months.

Reliance Communications, once a major telecom operator, has been undergoing insolvency proceedings following mounting debt and operational challenges.

Legal Troubles

Last week, Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani was grilled by the CBI for two days in connection with the Rs 228-crore fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd. The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which he has been booked along with RHFL former CEO and ex-whole-time director, Ravindra Sudhalkar, and others.

The criminal case was registered against RHFL — a company of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group — its promoters or directors and unknown bank officials on the basis of a complaint by Union Bank of India. The complaint alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 228 crore to Union Bank of India (ex-Andhra Bank).

ALSO READ: Anil Ambani Barred From Leaving India; SC Orders SIT For 'Fair' Probe Into Bank Fraud

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.