Crane Collapses From 13th Floor In Mumbai's Mira Road; One Dead, Three Injured

At least one person was killed and three others were injured after a crane collapsed from the 13th floor at an under-construction high-rise in Mumbai's Mira Road on Thursday, NDTV reported.

The incident occurred at the JP Infra residential complex, where construction work was underway.

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Officials said that the crane came crashing down onto a parking area, crushing multiple vehicles and causing extensive property damage, according to preliminary information.

Emergency personnel and local authorities rushed to the site soon after the collapse.

Rescue teams began assessing the area to ensure no workers or residents were trapped beneath the debris, while officials cordoned off the affected zone as a precaution.

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Officials are expected to examine whether the incident was linked to a mechanical failure, structural issues, adverse weather conditions or lapses in safety protocols.

The findings of the investigation will determine the next course of action.

Visuals from the site showed the crane lying across the parking area, with several cars sustaining heavy damage after being struck by the falling structure.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over construction-site safety in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where large residential and commercial projects are underway. Authorities are expected to review compliance with safety norms at the project as part of the investigation.

Further details, including the extent of losses and any casualties, are awaited.

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