Commerce Minister Goyal Launches 'Bharat Taxi' Auto, Cab Service Onboarding Programme

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the 'Bharat Taxi' auto-rickshaw and cab driver onboarding programme and application in Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said the initiative was designed to improve the lives of drivers.

"There has always been concern about lakhs of drivers who work tirelessly every day. This initiative was designed to directly improve their lives," noted the Lok Sabha MP from North Mumbai.

More than 500 auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, along with representatives of transport unions and cooperative bodies, were present at the launch event held at Kandivali (West).

'Bharat Taxi' is India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform. Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, Bharat Taxi was established on June 6, 2025, by eight national-level institutions working in the field of cooperatives and officially launched on Feb. 5, 2026.

Speaking further, the minister expressed confidence that Bharat Taxi has the potential to emerge as a major national player, even surpassing popular platforms such as Uber and Rapido.

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He noted that since its launch in February, the cooperative-led ride-hailing platform has scaled up significantly from an initial base to over 25,000 rides per day today.

"What started small has now become a growing movement, but this is just the beginning," Goyal opined.

As per an official release from minister's office, as of now 5.17 lakh drivers have been onboarded and 50 lakh customers have availed Bharat Taxi service that is available in Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Lucknow.

The minister also highlighted the economic benefits of shifting from CNG vehicles to EVs.

"In a region with over one lakh autos and taxis, even a partial shift to EVs can create a massive income impact," he maintained.

More welfare schemes are being planned by the government, ensuring drivers receive benefits equal to or greater than those available on other platforms, Goyal stressed.

"With unity and effort, Bharat Taxi can become a trusted, reliable, and widely used mobility platform across India," he added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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