'Don't Carry Bags for Others': India Warns Travellers As Maldives' Death Penalty For Drugs Kicks In

India's Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday issued a formal advisory warning Indian nationals travelling to the Maldives that the island nation's newly amended drug laws — which took effect from March 2026 — can result in life imprisonment or even death penalty for drug-related offences, AIR reported.

The advisory, issued ahead of the summer vacation season when tourist footfall to the Maldives typically peaks, comes after recent instances of foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, being arrested in the Maldives for drug-related offences.

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"In view of the above, all Indian citizens are strongly advised not to carry any package, baggage, or item on behalf of others under any circumstances without being absolutely sure of the contents," the NCB spokesperson said.

"They are also advised to exercise extreme caution at airports, ports, and transit points when approached by unknown persons requesting carriage of goods," it added.

The NCB also reminded travellers that "ignorance of the law is not a defence and any legal violations may result in severe punishments."

What The New Maldivian Law Says

The recent legislative amendments to the Maldives' Drugs Act, effective from March this year, prescribe significantly enhanced penalties for drug-related offences, including life imprisonment and, in certain cases involving large-scale trafficking, the death penalty, subject to confirmation by the competent court under Maldivian law.

The amended law provides stricter punishment even for possession of small quantities of prohibited substances.

Key Points From The Advisory

- Do not carry any package, bag or item for strangers under any circumstances

- Exercise extreme caution at airports, seaports and transit points if approached by unknown persons

- Always keep personal baggage under your own supervision

- Ignorance of local drug laws will not be treated as a defence

- Report any suspicious approach or incident to India's MANAS National Narcotics Helpline at 1933

The High Commission of India in Malé has separately issued its own advisories urging Indian nationals to strictly comply with local laws and regulations.

"The NCB reiterates its zero-tolerance approach towards drug trafficking and urges all citizens to remain vigilant, responsible and law-abiding when travelling abroad," the bureau said.

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Maldives is one of the most popular travel destinations for Indians, with hundreds of thousands visiting annually.

The timing of the advisory — at the start of peak summer travel — underscores the urgency with which Indian authorities are treating the threat of unsuspecting tourists being used as drug mules on one of the region's busiest tourist corridors.

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