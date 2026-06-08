Storm Chaos At IGI: Three Air India Planes Damaged As Winds Dislodge Ground Equipment | Watch Video

Three Air India narrowbody aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged on Sunday after ground support equipment struck them amid sudden strong winds and rain, the airport operator said. All three aircraft have been taken out of service following the incident.

The equipment, belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo, was displaced by the abrupt spell of severe weather and collided with the parked aircraft, the operator added.

The private operator also said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.

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Air India declined to comment on the incident. An airline source, however, said that along with three of Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.

He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed.

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