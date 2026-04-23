India Simplifies Tourist Visa Rules For Chinese, Hong Kong Citizens After 5 Years

The Union Home Ministry has updated its guidelines to simplify the issuance of regular tourist visas for citizens of the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. Following a landmark agreement in January last year to restore direct passenger flights, India also oversaw the successful revival of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in June 2025 after a five-year suspension.

Officials emphasised that despite these relaxations, standard security protocols remain in place, as all foreign visitors must possess a valid passport or UN Laissez-passer, paired with an official visa granted by an Indian diplomatic mission.

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In an effort to further encourage travel, authorities have also relaxed entry requirements for Buddhist pilgrims and the families of Chinese diplomats. While these traditional visa pathways have been expanded, the government has not yet reached a final decision regarding the reinstatement of e-visa services for these travelers.

This policy shift builds on the momentum of diplomatic progress seen throughout 2025. The MHA has reinforced strict prohibitions against foreign nationals carrying satellite phones into India on tourist visas.

Alongside these enforcement actions, the MHA is expanding entry points for digital travelers, which includes 14 additional seaports, seven of which are located in Gujarat, which have been officially designated as authorized immigration checkpoints for foreign nationals arriving with e-visas.

India has broadened the scope of regular visas available to Chinese citizens, now encompassing categories for tourism, business, employment, education (student), and entry visas.

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According to a report from The Hindu, the expansion of electronic visa facilities is now fully operational across several strategic maritime gateways. As of March 19, the Ministry of Home Affairs has activated e-visa processing at 14 key seaports across the western and southern coasts to streamline entry for international travelers.

The majority of these new checkpoints are concentrated in Gujarat, with additional facilities launched in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

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