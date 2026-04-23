Good News For Indians! France Rolls Out Visa-Free Airport Transit

India has welcomed France's decision to implement visa-free airport transit for Indian nationals, with the new rule coming into effect from April 10, 2026. The development was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the move follows an understanding reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in Mumbai earlier this year.

He said, "we welcome the announcement on the operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting through French airports. As you may recall, the removal of the requirement of transit visas for Indian passport holders was agreed between Prime Minister and President Macron during their meeting in Mumbai in February this year."

He further added, "the government of France has now operationalized this agreement, and Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa with effect from 10th April 2026."

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What Is New Rule?

Under the new rule, Indian passport holders travelling through French airports will not require an Airport Transit Visa if they remain within the international transit zone and do not enter French territory.

Earlier, Indian travellers were required to obtain a transit visa even for short layovers while connecting to other international destinations.

The Embassy of France in India also confirmed the change. It stated, "with effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory. This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country."

The waiver applies specifically to passengers holding an ordinary Indian passport who are transiting through the international zone of French airports while travelling to a third country, without exiting into French territory during their layover.

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