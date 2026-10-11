Dhruv Rathee Released From Detention, Police Says Can Be Detained Again

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released late on Saturday night after Delhi Police detained him ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, PTI reported on Sunday, citing an official. "He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders," a police source told PTI.

Police detained Rathee at his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday as they tightened security across Delhi to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. The demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities related to the SIR.

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More than 7,000 protesters were detained at various locations during the security clampdown, PTI reported, citing police sources.

Opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while trying to join the protest.

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What Happened To Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday. They were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The detention came amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, where more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations, foiling protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar, police sources said told PTI.

Section 126 (security for keeping peace) and 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) of the BNSS have been invoked against the CJP leaders, according to sources.

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh confirmed the development. The CJP has renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday as police continued its heavy security arrangements with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed in the city.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

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