Sonam Wangchuk Issues Hunger Strike Warning After CJP Leaders’ Detention In Delhi

Sonam Wangchuk has warned that he may undertake a hunger strike or foot march if Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other protesters detained in Delhi are not released by Sunday. He also alleged that the country was witnessing an “undeclared Emergency.”

Wangchuk had stayed away from the CJP's October 10 demonstration in the national capital, citing pressing commitments in Ladakh. However, he voiced support for the protesters following the police action.

The demonstrators had sought accountability for alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling BJP.

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“India in a state of undeclared Emergency,” Wangchuk wrote on X, condemning the mass detentions. “I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast (hunger strike) or Padyatra March (foot march) if they are not released by tomorrow.”

Explaining his response to Saturday's demonstration, Wangchuk said the situation had changed since his earlier appeal for peace and unity.

“Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY,” he wrote.

Wangchuk had earlier urged different groups to remain united and advised young protesters to maintain peace. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, he expressed hope that the movement would not let the Father of the Nation down.

“I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon,” he said.

In his earlier post, Wangchuk had cited his ongoing work in Ladakh as the reason for not joining the demonstration.

He said his team was preparing for the approaching winter, including developing artificial glaciers to improve water security and conducting experiments to address the risks posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

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Wangchuk also highlighted the more than 200 potential water-related hazards in the high Himalayas that he said required urgent attention.

He had emerged as a prominent face of the CJP-led agitation in July, which centred on examination-related irregularities and demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on July 23, and Pradhan resigned on July 25 amid the protests.

Since then, Wangchuk has largely returned to his work in Ladakh. His latest warning signals renewed support for the CJP-led movement following the October detentions.

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